Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Know a talented, community-mind teen who deserves recognition? Someone who puts the needs of others first and works hard to make his or her world a better place?
Here’s your chance to sing their praises.
For the past few years, The Press of Atlantic City has celebrated these impressive students with The Press’ Young Leaders awards program. In 2019, the news organization will again honor 25 of our area’s most civic-minded and community-driven high school seniors.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
We’re talking teens who may have spearheaded a community project, developed a charity or volunteered for a pet cause, while remaining active in after-school sports, theater, music or more.
Sure, having smarts is awesome and something to be proud of.
But we encourage nominations that go beyond brains — we’re interested in learning what these seniors do outside the classroom. And we want to recognize those impressive accomplishments.
“Every year, we see the applications for Young Leaders and realize that the future of South Jersey is in very good hands,” said Press Executive Editor and Vice President of News Kris Worrell. “These students work hard and are so impressive.”
If you are a teacher, a mentor, a coach — or anyone — who knows of a high school senior in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties who exemplifies these qualities, go to PressofAC.com/youngleaders to nominate this outstanding student.
Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from the nominator (you), as well as a brief essay and a completed form listing accomplishments from the nominee (the student).
All nominations will be judged by an outside panel that will narrow the group.
The talents and achievements of the Top 25 Young Leaders will be honored in a special supplement printed May 22 in The Press, in which we will tell the stories of each student’s academic skills, diverse extracurricular activities and service to their communities.
The Press will celebrate these Young Leaders at an awards breakfast on the same day at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township, where they will receive a small scholarship to assist in their college tuition costs.
Nominations end March 1. For more information, to nominate a high school senior and to see a video of last year’s Young Leaders, go to PressOfAC.com/ youngleaders.
Sainisarg Mehta ,Absegami for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mia Nocho ,Wildwood for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Chinaza Asiegbu, EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Gabriella DeStefano ,Buena for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Priya Patel ,Vineland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Angeline Sue-Cointa Gonzalez ,A.C.I.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Lilliana Esperanza Morales ,Bridgeton for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Moustafa Maarouf ,EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: The judges of Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards were Ben Rose, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, Margaret Belfield, Executive vice president and chief operating officer, AtlantiCare, Dr. Barbara Gaba, President, Atlantic Cape Community College and Brian Jackson, Chief operating officer of the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sean Seamus Wilson ,Cape May Tech. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Chinaza Asiegbu, EHT for Young Leaders receives certificate from Mark Blum Publisher, Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rayna Patel, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Savannah Hayes, Lower Cape May for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Isabella DeStefano ,Buena for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Alberto Sbrolla, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keynote speaker Leonard Dozier gave a powerful speech during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Courtney Paige Reed ,Absegami for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rayna Patel (center), Mainland for Young Leaders looks on during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Nidhi Patel ,A.C.I.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Darner Montilla Gonzalez ,Vineland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Meena Mandalapu ,Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Aakash Gupte, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Micah Rucci ,Wildwood Crest for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Aliza Haider ,A.C. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Elizabeth Castellano ,EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keynote speaker Leonard Dozier gave a powerful speech during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Julianna Lovett Roche ,Wildwood Catholic for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rachel Roesch ,E.H.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jocelyn Schwartz ,Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildwood Catholic High School’s Julianna Lovett Roche and Micah Rucci look over The Press’ Young Leaders special section during a ceremony Wednesday morning at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club honoring 25 local community-minded students.
Sainisarg Mehta ,Absegami for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mia Nocho ,Wildwood for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Chinaza Asiegbu, EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Gabriella DeStefano ,Buena for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Priya Patel ,Vineland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Angeline Sue-Cointa Gonzalez ,A.C.I.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Lilliana Esperanza Morales ,Bridgeton for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Moustafa Maarouf ,EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: The judges of Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards were Ben Rose, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, Margaret Belfield, Executive vice president and chief operating officer, AtlantiCare, Dr. Barbara Gaba, President, Atlantic Cape Community College and Brian Jackson, Chief operating officer of the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sean Seamus Wilson ,Cape May Tech. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Chinaza Asiegbu, EHT for Young Leaders receives certificate from Mark Blum Publisher, Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rayna Patel, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Savannah Hayes, Lower Cape May for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Isabella DeStefano ,Buena for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Alberto Sbrolla, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keynote speaker Leonard Dozier gave a powerful speech during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Courtney Paige Reed ,Absegami for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rayna Patel (center), Mainland for Young Leaders looks on during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Nidhi Patel ,A.C.I.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Darner Montilla Gonzalez ,Vineland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Meena Mandalapu ,Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Aakash Gupte, Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Micah Rucci ,Wildwood Crest for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Aliza Haider ,A.C. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Elizabeth Castellano ,EHT for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keynote speaker Leonard Dozier gave a powerful speech during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Julianna Lovett Roche ,Wildwood Catholic for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rachel Roesch ,E.H.T. for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jocelyn Schwartz ,Mainland for Young Leaders along with Kris Worrell, Exec. Editor and Vice President, News, The Press of Atlantic City during the Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders 2018 Awards held at the Stockton Seaview in Galloway. May 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildwood Catholic High School’s Julianna Lovett Roche and Micah Rucci look over The Press’ Young Leaders special section during a ceremony Wednesday morning at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club honoring 25 local community-minded students.