ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino will be the official host hotel of the new Atlantic City Arena Football League team for the 2019 season.
According to a press release announcing the partnership, Ocean Resort will host the yet-to-be-named Atlantic City franchise throughout training camp — which begins in April — as well as the visiting teams and referees.
"As we bring Atlantic City into the Arena Football League, we wanted to offer fans, the visiting teams, and our officials a true Atlantic City experience," said George Manias, COO of Atlantic City AFL. "Ocean Resort Casino is a first-class property and will certainly offer a taste of Atlantic City. Our hope is that we showcase Atlantic City as a great AFL market, and we feel that our Ocean Resort Casino will set the tone for that."
Special rates and discounted tickets will be offered to visiting team fans. More information on special rates and discounted tickets to be announced at a later date.
"We look forward to partnering with Atlantic City AFL and assisting in growing both of our brands," said Peter Ciccone, vice president of marking and sales at Ocean Resort Casino. "Atlantic City is continuing to prosper and AC AFL is another great example."
The Atlantic City AFL team will play home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, beginning May 4 against against Columbus, the league’s other unnamed expansion team for this upcoming season.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority unanimously approved a three-year agreement with the AFL in January. CRDA will make available $500,000 in capital expenditures to buy equipment to convert Boardwalk Hall with improvements that include sidewall padding, nets and goal posts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.