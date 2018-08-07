PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday approved plans for a medical marijuana dispensary to be built at the former site of The Press of Atlantic City.
During the same meeting at which council approved redevelopment of 11 Devins Lane, it passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale of recreational marijuana throughout the city.
James DiNatale, owner of RGC3 LLC, purchased the old Devins Lane building in December and will operate Superior Grow Lab on the site.
"When he (DiNatale) proposed the idea to us, all our mouths dropped," said Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. during the meeting. "It took a long time for our mouths to close."
Tweedle and council wanted to make sure residents know the business is for medical marijuana only.
If opened, Superior Grow would be the second medical marijuana dispensary in Atlantic County. Compassionate Care Foundation opened in Egg Harbor Township in 2013.
The state plans to issue six new licenses to medicinal marijuana growers and dispensaries. Even though it's estimated there will be hundreds of applicants, it is hoped by all parties involved that the city and Superior Grow Lab will receive one of those licenses.
A 35,000-square-foot building already exists on the site, and DiNatale is proposing an additional 80-by-100-foot building and greenhouse. He also will repave the parking lot.
The operation will be shielded from the rest of the neighborhood by a 10-foot-high fence and trees, DiNatale said.
Forty employees will be needed full time, year-round for the indoor operation. It is believed marijuana crops can be grown at least five times in one year indoors. There also will be an outdoor growth area that will produce product once a year and need 40 employees, but they would be seasonal, DiNatale said.
The operation would be monitored by the state Department of Health, DiNatale said.
"Every single thing you grow will have an audited number," said George Miller, president and co-founder of Superior Grow.
Miller said he knew of an instance in which a woman had cancer and could not keep weight on. The use of medicinal marijuana made it easier for her to eat food and maintain her weight, Miller said.
Councilman William Christmas asked what Superior Grow would do if it did not receive one of the six medicinal marijuana licenses.
DiNatale said the site could also be used as a lumber yard.
PLEASANTVILLE — The demolition of the Old Press buildings on Devins Lane started on March 19…
Ernest D. Coursey, who represents the city as the District 1 representative on the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, said he understands economic development, but he is always skeptical.
"You made a commitment. You have to honor your commitment," said Coursey, speaking to DiNatale and Miller. "We have to be careful. Other communities don't want it."
Miller told everyone assembled that everything he and DiNatale promised is in writing with the city.
DiNatale is the current owner of the formerly long-abandoned Lenox China plant on Tilton Road in Galloway Township. The site became home to Barrette Outdoor Living, where he said more than 50 percent of the workers are from Atlantic County, many from Pleasantville.
Tweedle said the city did its legwork to thoroughly examine the plans for the Devins Lane site. He said he hopes the freeholders will show their support for the city landing one of the marijuana licenses with a vote during an upcoming meeting.
