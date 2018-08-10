BRIDGETON — An inmate being transported Friday from Mercer County jail to Cumberland County Superior Court escaped, Deputy County Administrator Kim Wood confirmed.

About 10:30 a.m. David D. Riley, 34, of Bridgeton, escaped from the custody of Cumberland County corrections officers, according to State Police.

Police said Riley ran without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.

Riley is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and boxer shorts, police said.

Police said he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

— Molly Bilinski

