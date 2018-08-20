On Aug. 31, people worldwide will honor and remember friends and family members who have died from an overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day.
In South Jersey, The Press is asking for submissions to be added to our online memorial, “Faces of an Epidemic,” and to our print coverage. Send your loved one’s name, age, dates of birth and death, a photo and any short message to nleonard@pressofac.com by Aug. 29.
All 2017 submissions will be included and therefore do not need to be resubmitted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.