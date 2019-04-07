HAMMONTON-- Three people are in serious condition after a car and tractor trailer collided on Sunday morning, according to reports.
The vehicle was stuck under the trailer and officials rescued people who were stuck inside the car, 6ABC reports.
The crash happened at mile marker 28.3 near Hammonton going westbound, according to the Department of Transportation's traffic map.
Three people were taken to Cooper Hospital in serious condition, 6ABC reports. One was in critical condition, CBS Philly reports.
The Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company said they sent two trucks and a rescue crew to the scene to help extricate a driver and passenger in the car.
The right lane and shoulder were still closed to traffic at 10:30 a.m.
