A forest fire has broken out just north of Hammonton.
The New Jersey Forest Service confirmed Sunday evening that crews are on the scene on an active fire near the Wharton State Forest.
The state's Department of Transportation issued an alert that all lanes of Route 206 near Chew Road/CR 536 were closed due to the forest fire.
Route 206 all lanes closed and detoured in both directions by CR 536/ Chews Road (Hammonton) due to a forest fire in the area. Plan ahead and use alternate route.— NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) June 9, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
