Service truck

The rear view of a Forest Fire Service truck, at Stockton University on March 14.

 COLT SHAW/Staff Writer

A forest fire has broken out just north of Hammonton.

The New Jersey Forest Service confirmed Sunday evening that crews are on the scene on an active fire near the Wharton State Forest. 

The state's Department of Transportation issued an alert that all lanes of Route 206 near Chew Road/CR 536 were closed due to the forest fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

