State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, is soliciting questions from commuters to ask NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett ahead of his Monday visits to Atlantic City and Lindenwold.
Corbett will be at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and the Lindenwold rail station from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The events are open to the public for comment.
Anticipating that many commuters may not have the opportunity to speak with Corbett or NJ Transit officials, Brown's office urges riders to submit questions via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Brown said those who cannot attend still "deserve the opportunity to speak their minds and have their thoughts shared with Executive Director Corbett."
"For those who cannot attend, I will be your advocate," Brown said. "This is your line, your county and your voice."
Email the senator at ChrisABrown@njleg.org or reach him on Twitter @ChrisBrownNJ or on his official Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChrisBrownNJ.
The Atlantic City Rail Line, which connects the oceanside resort to Philadelphia, is being temporarily shut down on Sept. 5 until January 2019 for the installation of federally mandated safety equipment, known as positive train control, or PTC. The nation’s largest statewide public transportation agency will supplement rail service with local (Route 554) and express (Route 551) bus service during the shutdown.
Corbett and NJ Transit officials also will be at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
