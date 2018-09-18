Funeral services for slain Atlantic City boxer Qa'id Muhammad will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Soldiers Home on Adriatic Avenue.
Muhammad, 29, was found dead in Henderson, Nevada last Wednesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the torso. His "Janazah" had to be postponed until the Clark County Coroner's Office had completed its testing and officially identified the victim.
Qa'id was flown home on Monday evening after a GoFundMe page created by family and friends raised over $10,000 to help with expenses.
"We truly appreciate all the love and support you have all shown Qa'id," father Abdur Rahim Muhammad said Tuesday in a text message. "Thank you to the people."
According to a Facebook post from the Henderson, Nevada Police Department, police received a call last Wednesday about a body being dumped out of a black sport utility vehicle. Police and fire officials responded and found a body in the desert that had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest area.
Later that evening, police arrested 38-year-old Ryan Small for suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.
"There have been a lot of rumors floating around on social media," Abdur said in a phone interview Saturday. "This was not a drug deal or anything like that. The truth is the young man was on his way to the (Mayweather Boxing Club) gym to train. Simple as that.
"Qa'id was deciding on whether to walk to the gym, take a cab or Uber and he took a ride with a young man who he was very familiar with, who was in his circle of friends periodically. He got in the car to get a ride to the gym and never made it."
Qa'id had moved to Las Vegas two years ago in hopes to jump start his boxing career.
He was once one of Atlantic City's top prospects, earning a spot as an alternate on the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team. He turned pro later that year and owned an 8-0 professional record.
"'Q' was a very nice young man, very respectful," veteran Atlantic City trainer Bill Johnson said Saturday. "He had been coming to the gym (at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League) since he was 10 or 11 years old and was always eager to learn. It's such a sad situation."
