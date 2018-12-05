9:30 a.m.: Temperatures along the shore have dropped to the mid-30s, allowing snow to fall everywhere. Snow is now positioned through a good part of Atlantic County. Pretty much the entire Atlantic City Expressway is seeing some snow at this time.
Snow has mainly stuck to grassy surfaces. Atlantic County DPW has brined all of their county roads. Weymouth Mayor Ken Haesar said that his roads have been prepared, too. In Southern Ocean County, 60 plow trucks are available for the roads.
Update: Snow has begun in Mays Landing and at The Press of Atlantic City's Headquarters
It’s coming down at KHUB. @ACPressMartucci #Snow ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/6KjEpwnC5z— Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) December 5, 2018
Original Story
The only blip in an otherwise dry week is on Wednesday. Something called an “inverted trough” will poke into New Jersey, bringing accumulating snow, plowable in some parts, to South Jersey. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Ocean and Atlantic counties through 6 p.m.
Snow, mixing with rain, has already started to break out on Absecon Island at 6:30 a.m. This will continue until it reaches its fullest extent of coverage around 10 a.m. Here is what you need to know.
Timing
The snow has already broken out for Atlantic County. That is about it, though. This will spread in coverage throughout the morning, reaching southern Ocean County as well as parts of Cumberland and Cape May Counties.
This then continue throughout the day, though it will not be steady everywhere. Snow will then end between 5-8 p.m., with Ocean County finishing last.
Not everywhere sees snow
This is due to the nature of the system. We have an inverted trough, which brings narrow bands of snow or rain to a region. In fact, snow coverage may only be about 50 miles wide.
The places that will see snow are:
- Southern Ocean County
- Eastern Burlington County
- Atlantic County
- Cape May County north of Lower Township and North Wildwood
- Maurice River Township
- Vineland
Places that may see snow include:
- The remainder of Cape May County
- Millville
- Commercial Township
- Downe Township
- Lawrence Township
Accumulations
The system will bring one of the more unusual snow maps you'll see in South Jersey. A stripe of 1.5 to 3 inches will be expected for a good part of Ocean, Eastern Burlington and Atlantic counties.
Localized 6 inch amounts will not be ruled out, but will be unlikely. I will give it a 20 percent chance in an area from Galloway to Brigantine to Eagleswood.
How is Atlantic City Electric Preparing?
The energy company has completed its work to prepare for colder temperatures and wintry weather, all a part of the 312 million dollars the company spends each year to modernize the grid. Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City Electric, asks customers to
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio or TV, flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, special needs items, medications, multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and list of important and emergency phone numbers.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s app at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp to keep informed during a storm.
Coastal Flooding
Minor flood stage will be around in localized spots between 6-9 a.m. The main locations that will see flooding will be in the back bays and the Delaware Bay in Cape May County.
After the snow ends
The clouds will clear out Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall below freezing around midnight, allowing any spots that saw rain or snow to refreeze. We will bottom out at 25-30 degrees by Thursday morning.
Sunshine will be present Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to get back above 40. It will only settle in the low 40s, as an Arctic front approaches. This will bring clouds late in the day, but we will stay dry.
The front then will pass Thursday night. The result will be a bright and windy end to the week Friday. A strong northwest wind around 15 mph will make it feel like freezing, though the air temperature will be in the low 40s.
