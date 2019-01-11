Emergency management officials are gearing up for a snowy Saturday night in South Jersey.
Atlantic County began brining roads Thursday in anticipation of moderate precipitation, said county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Brine, a mix of salt and water, can be placed on roads days before a winter weather event, as long as conditions are dry between the time the brine is placed and the start of winter precipitation.
Snow is expected to begin between 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday and end by 6 p.m. Sunday. Most of the snow is expected south of the Atlantic City Expressway, according to Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
The area will see 2 to 4 inches of snow that will likely stick to the roads. If 2 or more inches fall, Gilmore said, crews will begin plowing. The county has a 40-vehicle fleet for salting and plowing.
"Residents are reminded to exercise caution on roadways and to leave room behind salt trucks and plows," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said the amount of salt placed on roads will depend on conditions.
In Cape May County, a Code Blue advisory, intended to assist municipalities in protecting homeless and vulnerable citizens during cold weather, was issued Thursday as the temperature was expected to dip to 21 degrees Friday night, said Martin Pagliughi, emergency management coordinator for Cape May County.
Code Blues also are in effect through Monday in Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties. Towns are expected to open shelters and warming centers to those without heat or a place to stay.
Atlantic City Electric is monitoring the system. Last year, the company spent $312 million updating the energy grid, performing maintenance and inspections and enhancing existing infrastructure.
