EAST RUTHERFORD — Ahmad Ross burst into the clear late in the first half Friday night.
The St. Joseph High School sophomore sprinted toward the end zone. He looked up at the MetLife Stadium giant video screen to see how close defenders were.
Teammate Jada Byers ran besides Ross. Byers started to cry as the goal line approached. A few seconds later, the two were celebrating in the end zone.
That 88-yard touchdown was one of six Byers and Ross combined to score as St. Joe beat rival Holy Spirit 41-22 to win the state Non-Public II championship. The victory gave the Wildcats their 20th state title since the state Non-Public playoff system began in 1993.
Ross carried seven times for 135 yards. Byers rushed 20 times for 96 yards and caught 55- and 60-yard TD passes.
Byers, a junior, was expected to have a big game. He’s been one of the state’s top players this season. Ross has been solid but was not expected to have the impact he did Friday.
Friday’s game was no ordinary state title contest. It was more anticipated than usual because of the rivalry between Spirit and St. Joe. The two Atlantic County schools not only have winning traditions but also compete to attract many of the same players. The rivalry began in 2000 and is dubbed “The Holy War.” St. Joe leads the series 14-6.
This was the first time Spirit and St. Joe had played in a state title game.
Ross woke up at 4 a.m. Friday morning in anticipation of the game.
The contest was also played at the 82,000-seat home of the New York Jets and Giants. St. Joe and Spirit fans packed the stands behind their respective team benches and could easily be heard on the field.
The contest didn’t disappoint. It featured four touchdowns that covered at least 50 yards.
Holy Spirit controlled the ball for much of the first half.
But St. Joe still led 20-6 at halftime.
The Spartans twice drove inside the St. 10 in the second quarter and came away with no points.
Ross sparked the Wildcats with a pair of big plays in the first half.
He picked off a pass in the flat and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to give St. Joe an 8-0 lead with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Ross’ 88 touchdown run came with 1:16 left in the first half. He grabbed a handoff, burst up the middle on a trap play and ran 88 yards down the middle of the field to score with 1:16 left in the first half.
Ross admits he’s not the fastest Wildcat.
Byers had juts six carries for five yards in the first half. He made sure the Wildcats kept their lead in the second half with a 60-yard touchdown catch and a 36-yard touchdown run. Just as he has done all season, Byers wowed fans and eluded would-be tacklers with his ability to cut back across the field on the touchdown run.
Spirit quarterback Ryan Yost threw three touchdown passes before leaving with a broken collarbone in the fourth quarter. Spartans running back Elijah Gary rushed 25 times for 153 yards, while Spirit wide receiver Ahmad Brown caught five passes for 106 yards.
But the St. Joe defense stiffened when needed. Wildcats defensive lineman Brad Lomax had two sacks, while Angelo Vokolos and Keshon Griffin also had sacks for St. Joe. Jayden Shertel intercepted a pass.
