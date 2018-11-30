EAST RUTHERFORD — Ahmad Ross burst into the clear late in the first half Friday night.
The St. Joseph High School sophomore fullback sprinted toward the end zone. He looked up at the MetLife Stadium giant video screen to see how close defenders were.
Teammate Jada Byers ran besides Ross. Byers started to cry as the goal line approached. A few seconds later, the two Bridgeton residents were celebrating in the end zone.
That 88-yard touchdown was one of six Byers and Ross combined to score as top-seeded St. Joe beat rival and second-seeded Holy Spirit 41-22 to win the state Non-Public II championship at MetLife Stadium. The victory gave the Wildcats their 20th state title since the state Non-Public playoff system began in 1993.
“It’s a dream come true,” Ross said. “I live 45 minutes away from (St. Joe in Hammonton). I sacrifice so much to go there.”
Ross carried seven times for 135 yards. Byers, a junior running back, rushed 20 times for 96 yards and caught 55- and 60-yard touchdown passes.
Byers was expected to have a big game. He’s been one of the state’s top players this season. Ross has been solid all season but was not necessarily expected to have the impact he did Friday.
“That’s my little brother,” Byers said of Ross. “I always say if he shines, I can break my big play. After I break my big play, (the defense) is going to be back on me, and then he can break his big play.”
The game was highly anticipated because of the rivalry between Spirit and St. Joseph. The two Atlantic County schools not only have winning traditions but also compete to attract many of the same players. The rivalry began in 2000 and is dubbed “The Holy War.” St. Joseph leads the series 14-6.
This was the first time Holy Spirit and St. Joseph played each other for a state title.
Ross woke up at 4 a.m. Friday.
“It’s been hard for me to sleep the last couple of days,” Ross said. “I was excited in school all day. Teachers and my peers were wishing me luck.”
The contest was played at the 82,000-seat home of the New York Jets and Giants. St. Joseph and Holy Spirit fans packed the stands behind their respective team benches and could easily be heard on the field.
The contest didn’t disappoint. It featured four touchdowns that covered at least 50 yards each.
Holy Spirit (8-4) controlled the ball for much of the first half.
Despite that, St. Joseph (10-2) never trailed and led 20-6 at halftime.
The Spartans twice drove inside the Wildcats’10-yard line in the second quarter and came away with no points.
“Their defense played well, and we just missed some opportunities,” Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “It’s a little frustrating, but our kids played hard and that’s all you can ask for.”
Meanwhile, Ross sparked the Wildcats with a pair of big plays in the first half.
He picked off a pass in the flat and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to give St. Joseph an 8-0 lead with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We worked on that play in practice,” Ross said. “I dropped into my zone, read the quarterback’s eyes and made a play on the ball.”
Ross’ 88-yard score came on a trap play with 1:16 left in the first half.
“I’m pretty slow,” Ross said. “I thought I was going to get caught.”
Byers had juts six carries for 5 yards in the first half. He made sure the Wildcats kept their lead in the second half with a 60-yard TD catch and a 36-yard TD run. Just as he has done all season, Byers wowed fans and eluded would-be tacklers with his ability to cut back across the field on the scoring run.
Spartans quarterback Ryan Yost threw three TD passes before leaving with a broken collarbone in the fourth quarter. Running back E’lijah Gray rushed 25 times for 153 yards, and wide receiver Ahmad Brown caught five passes for 106 yards.
But the St. Joseph defense stiffened when needed. Defensive lineman Brad Lomax had two sacks, and Angelo Vokolos and Keshon Griffin also had sacks. Jayden Shertel had an interception.
This was not an ordinary season for the Wildcats. Sacco and some players were suspended for two games after a video surfaced on social media of some Wildcats taunting opposing players. Sacco said Friday he was glad the season was over, adding he didn’t know if he could have practiced one more day.
“I’m proud of the players,” Sacco said. “I’m proud of my staff and all the people that backed us. You hit a roadblock. You have some adversity. To fight through it and do what we did today is just a great feeling.”
Holy Spirit 6 0 16 0—22
St. Joseph 14 6 14 7—41
FIRST QUARTER
SJ — Ross 16 int return (Byers run)
HS — Gerena 10 pass from Yost (run failed)
SJ — Byers 55 pass from Shertel (pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ — Ross 88 run (run failed)
THIRD QUARTER
HS — Brown 4 pass from Yost (Lora pass from Yost) 10:45
SJ — Byers 60 pass from Shertel (run failed)
HS — Brown 72 pass from Yost (Gray run)
SJ — Byers 36 run (Byers run)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ — Ross 25 run (Monacelli kick)
