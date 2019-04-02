ATLANTIC CITY — The developers of the Stockton Gateway Project will present a planned dormitory expansion project to the city's Planning Board this afternoon.
The Atlantic City Development Corporation, or AC Devco, will outline the second phase of its $62 million proposal as a courtesy review at 4 p.m. in City Hall.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has land-use and zoning authority over the city's defined Tourism District, where both the current Stockton University campus and proposed expansion are located.
Barbara Woolley-Dillon, Atlantic City's director of planning and development, said she reviewed the proposal, along with Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., during a recent meeting.
"We're pleased to see development," she said. "The partnership with AC Devo has worked well and we appreciate their continued support of Atlantic City."
AC Devco intends to convert the former Eldridge Building, between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues, into a six-story, 105-unit dormitory with the potential for retail space on the ground floors.
Christopher Paladino, president of AC Devco, said an application will be submitted to CRDA for a land-use hearing, scheduled for April 18. He said the application will seek preliminary and final site plan approval for the project.
Stockton and AC Devco have not yet signed an agreement, which University President Harvey Kesselman said is dependent on securing funding for the project.
Paladino said he hopes to begin construction on the project and expects to be "in the ground in September." The project could be completed by September 2021.
The second phase of the Stockton Gateway Project would provide living space for nearly 400 more students.
There was a strong demand for Atlantic City campus housing this year. Of the more than 500 students living in the city’s residential building, 100 of those have committed to 12-month leases. Housing applications for the fall are currently being accepted.
The new building would sit adjacent to Stockton’s Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism as well as the parking garage of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, which Stockton had considered buying over the summer. That deal never went through.
Staff writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
