'Stranger Things' star and Little Egg Harbor native Gaten Matarazzo took a trip to the Ocean City boardwalk on Friday for a pre-prom photoshoot with his friends.
The 16-year-old posted pictures on Instagram of him and his pals dressed up for junior prom and walking past shops along the boardwalk.
"Junior prom with my best friends and most beautiful girlfriend ever," he wrote.
Matarazzo has played fan favorite Dustin Henderson on the popular Netflix show since the show premiered in 2016. Since then, he has appeared on multiple late night shows and attended awards ceremonies.
But the actor returns to the Jersey Shore occasionally, where his grandparents own a Galloway pizzeria, according to previous Press reports. Last March, he stopped by Mainland Regional High School for its production of "Cinderella."
Matarazzo was born in Connecticut but has said he's a Jersey boy at heart.
"I'm a Jersey boy," he told the Press of Atlantic City in 2016. "Always will be, even though I was born in Connecticut. South Jersey boy and you guys know it."
'Stranger Things' highly anticipated third season series will stream July 4 on Netflix.
