BRIGANTINE — Firefighters tackled some extra heat Wednesday when they put out a car fire on the beach, authorities said.
Capt. Chris Solari and department firefighters responded to Jetty Beach shortly after 8:44 a.m. to find a car that had gotten stuck and was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters brought out their SR-8, a four-wheel drive truck designed for such calls, and used the bumper turret to knock down the fire, authorities said.
They then shoveled sand onto the car to put out any remaining flames.
Fire officials said the car’s occupants were trying to free the vehicle when they noticed flames coming from the engine.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, officials said.
Brigantine police said the Cove and Jetty beaches were closed as of 11:10 a.m. due to high volume of cars on the beach. The beaches are still open to pedestrians.
Any updates will be posted on the department’s Facebook page. Police advised people not to call the department or dispatch for updates as they need to keep the lines open for emergency services.Contact: 609-272-7022 NLeonard@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressNLeonard
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.