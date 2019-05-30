Harrah's Hotel and Casino

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver said the Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City police are investigating a 'suspicious death' at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” at a casino Tuesday night.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver said the Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City police are investigating an incident that happened at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The Prosecutor’s Office was called to the Marina District casino at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Weaver said.

No further details were provided.

Noel Stevenson, regional director of marketing and public relations for Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns Harrah’s, said the property is assisting law enforcement.

Anyone with info can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to acpo.org/tips.html.

