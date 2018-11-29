MILLVILLE — A Chevy SUV struck a duplex Wednesday on Buck Street, causing the house to catch fire.
A cat died in the blaze.
At 2:30 p.m., the vehicle took out part of the basement wall and dislodged the gas meter from its mount, fire Capt. Doug Hallquist said.
The removal of the valve allowed for the free flow of natural gas. Hallquist did not know how the gas caught fire, but the both the SUV and the house were caught up in the blaze.
Windy conditions and the house's wood and vinyl siding caused the fire to grow quickly, Hallquist said. In three minutes, the city Fire Department was on the scene. It did not have to rescue anyone from the SUV or the house, Hallquist said.
"After the fire was under control, a dog came walking out," said Hallquist, who added the pit bull survived.
Firefighters spent 90 minutes subduing the blaze. The Rosenhayn Fire Department, the Downe Township Fire Rescue Company and the Vineland Fire Department assisted, Hallquist said.
A couple city firefighters received minor injuries that were treated at the scene, Hallquist said.
The left side of the duplex sustained a great deal of structural and fire damage, Halquist said, while the right side sustained mostly smoke and water damage.
Because a 10-foot section of the basement wall is missing and the utilities were turned off, the home is uninhabitable, Hallquist said.
Police are investigating.
Buck Street was closed for three hours while crews worked, Hallquist said.
