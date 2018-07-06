Showers and thunderstorms spread Friday afternoon through the South Jersey shore.
The storms will continue to develop and spread east through the early afternoon hours Friday, according to a report Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
A period of moderate to heavy rainfall will occur with the thunderstorms leading to ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas, according to the weather service.
Occasional to frequent lightning will also occur with the thunderstorms. The rain and thunderstorms are for Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties, according to the weather service.
Here's a list of events canceled by today's storm:
- The City of Wildwood has postponed the fireworks show at Pine Avenue beach until Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m.
The Chatterband musical performance that was scheduled for Centennial Park in Wildwood Crest this evening has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 24.
- The Cape May County Lifeguard Championships have been moved to Monday July 9.
- Resorts Casino has rescheduled their "Bands in the Sand" series with Rubix Kube for 6 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 15.
A small craft warning has also been issued due to the storms and high wind gusts by the NWS from 8 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.