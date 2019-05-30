For the fifth day in a row, we will watch for severe weather Thursday. However, this will be the last of the turbulent times for a couple of days, as a less soupy airmass moves in.
A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as a…
We will start off with just a few peeks of sun Thursday morning, with the showers and storms from the overnight hours behind us. Temperatures will start in the 60s for many, though 50s will be expected north of the White Horse Pike and north of the cold front.
As we go forward into the day, that front will lift to the north. That will bring back summery temperatures, as well as humidity. High temperatures during the afternoon will range from the mid-80s on the mainland to the upper 70s at the shore. A southeast wind will blow.
Recently completed work in some Cape May County towns and fewer and less damaging nor’easter…
Then, yet again, we’ll track severe weather. At the time of writing, the Storm Prediction Center put us in a level 1 or 2 out of 5, which is marginal to slight risk for severe weather. Assuming we stay in at least a marginal risk throughout the day Thursday, that will give us five days in a row where a severe risk was put into place. You’d have to go back to June 24-28, 2013 to see that.
Regardless, a line of storms will likely move in from west to east between 5 p.m. and midnight. Hail and flooded roadways will be the main risk, with damaging winds and a brief tornado to a lesser extent.
After this time, we’ll get a pattern-busting cold front sliding through. Winds will turn to the northwest and blow briskly throughout the night. The humidity will drop, though low temperatures will likely stay in the 60s.
That will take us into Friday, which like last Friday, will be bright and breezy. It’ll be a wonderful start to our second “summer” weekend. High temperatures will rise up to near 80 under a mostly sunny sky in Hopewell Township and the mainland. Wildwood Crest and the shore will stay in the mid-70s.
It’ll be a lovely evening for a stroll or dining outside.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and 60s overnight. Come Saturday morning, we’ll enjoy a sun-splashed sky, with temperatures on either side of 60s.
This weekend will not be hindered by much in the way of unsettled weather. In fact, Saturday will be quite comfortable as high pressure slides in between two cold fronts.
Temperatures get firmly into T-shirt weather category, which is now the norm for what will then be the start of climatologist summer (the warmest three months of the year, on average).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.