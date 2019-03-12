ATLANTIC CITY — Two councilmen are facing multiple complaints from the state Election Law Enforcement Commission for failing to file campaign contribution reports from the 2017 election.
Jeffree Fauntleroy II and Moisse "Mo" Delgado, both at-large councilmen, were each issued three-count complaints on March 6 for not submitting pre- and post-election campaign finance reports.
The complaints allege that Fauntleroy and Delgado did not file 29-day pre-election, 11-day pre-election or 20-day post-election contribution and expenditure reports.
Fauntleroy declined comment when contacted Tuesday. A message left for Delgado was not immediately returned.
ELEC also filed complaints against two candidates, Tom Forkin and Henry Green, who were unsuccessful in their 2017 bids for City Council and Mayor, respectively.
Forkin said he spoke with the election commission Monday and would be filing the necessary paperwork to have the complaint dismissed. He said neither he or Green, who both ran as independents, raised or spent the amount of money required to file campaign reports.
The candidates have 20 days after service of the complaint to request a hearing before the commission, where they may represent themselves or have legal counsel. The commission may enter a final decision, which could include a fine and other penalties, if the candidates fail to respond to the complaints.
Delgado was first elected to City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017. Fauntleroy is serving his first term on the nine-member governing body.
Both Fauntleroy and Delgado ran on a joint ticket with Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman At-large George Tibbitt.
This story was first reported by the New Jersey Globe.
