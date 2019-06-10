SHAMONG TOWNSHIP — Rain helped firefighters get the upper hand on a fire that consumed 1,800 acres in Wharton State Forest.
The fire was declared 100% contained on Monday morning.
It had broken out Sunday along the Burlington and Camden County border.
Authorities are investigating whether a lightning strike ignited the blaze.
The forest fire was located in a remote part of the forest and no homes were threatened. However, fire crews closed roads as they battle the flames.
The state's Department of Transportation issued an alert that all lanes of Route 206 near Chew Road/CR 536 were closed due to the forest fire.
Route 206 all lanes closed and detoured in both directions by CR 536/ Chews Road (Hammonton) due to a forest fire in the area. Plan ahead and use alternate route.— NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) June 9, 2019
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service posted an update on its Twitter account Sunday night saying that Section B10 Division C was working the "Jack Swamp Fire" just southwest of Atsion Lake near the Burlington/Camden County line.
The service said then that the last size report was estimated at about 250 acres, but it was expected to increase. The service also mentioned that the area of the fire is a remote part of Wharton State Forest and that crews will continue working throughout the night. It was 5% contained as of 10:38 p.m. Sunday.
Correction: An earlier report from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that the fire was 500 acres.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
