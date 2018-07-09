VENTNOR — The deaths of a mother and her daughter in the city have been labeled homicides and the search continues for their killer, according to a statement by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday inside a residence at the Vassar Square Condominiums, 4800 Boardwalk, Tyner said.
Rosen and Gordon were the victims of apparent blunt force trauma, Tyner said.
No arrests have been made and the deaths are believed to "be an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public," according to the prosecutor's release.
Autopsies for both women are scheduled for Tuesday.
The joint investigation is continuing between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor City Police Department.
