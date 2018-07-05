LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman's body was burned and dismembered before her remains were discovered earlier this week, State Police said Thursday.
Authorities identified the body as that of Tonya Cook, 32. Cook's family has set up a GoFundMe, which says she was kind and compassionate, often putting others before herself.
Troopers from the Port Norris Station were called at 8:17 a.m. Monday to Banks Road near Lummistown Road to investigate after a passerby found the remains.
The investigation is being led by the State Police Homicide South Unit, Troop A Criminal Investigations Office and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Those with information about Cook's death should call State Police at 856-785-0036.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
