ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission is confident that they will be able to fill hole left by the closure of the Sister Jean's Kitchen.
State officials said the mission has agreed to provide daily lunches after the closure of the kitchen. The Rescue Mission is about one mile away, or a 20-minute walk, from Sister Jean's.
City officials deemed the 163-year-old Victory First Presbyterian Church at Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, which houses the charity, unsafe and ordered the building to be vacated by Thursday. Sister Jean’s Kitchen, which provides meals to nearly 300 people a day Monday through Friday, served its last plate Wednesday.
Pastor Bill Warner, of the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, said about 20 of Sister Jean's regulars came to his location on Bacharach Boulevard on Wednesday and several more on Thursday.
"It will take a week or so for a real transition to take place," said Warner. "But, as they do, we’re prepared to handle that. We’ve been doing this for 55 years."
Warner said the Rescue Mission typically serves about 150 to 250 meals per day, but at times has seen that number increase to nearly 800.
"Whatever overflow they have, we can handle. It’s not a problem at all. Glad to help," he said Thursday.
Volunteers and employees of Sister Jean’s Kitchen started early Thursday morning, scrubbing stainless steel stoves, sweeping up the beaten wooden floor and loading up a truck with food and supplies to move away from the only home the 28-year-old charity has ever known.
Rev. John Scotland, executive director of the nonprofit which operates Sister Jean’s Kitchen, said the supplies were being moved to the former St. Monica’s Catholic Church, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, which the charity purchased in August 2017.
St. Monica’s was to be Sister Jean’s new home, but complications with funding and permits from the city have stalled those plans.
In June 2017, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved up to $1 million for Sister Jean’s as part of its Pacific Avenue Midtown Redevelopment Project, which aimed to move the kitchen — along with the John Brooks Recovery Center now in Pleasantville — outside the authority’s Tourism District. The CRDA-approved resolution outlined the scope of project — estimated at $936,121 — and required all plans comply with all city codes and ordinances.
The nonprofit had intended to use the CRDA funding to improve the St. Monica’s buildings and relocate, but the authority found flaws with the plan.
The future of program remains unknown. Officials from the state, city and the program met Wednesday to discuss potential solutions.
"There are plans to move forward with the discussions with the city administration and (with) the DCA looking over our shoulder," said Scotland, adding a promise was made to find a long-term home and to work out a temporary solution. "We have more meetings to do."
Sister Jean Webster, a casino chef, started the nonprofit in 1991 but her empathy for those less fortunate began long before that. Webster’s charity was the result of her inviting one man she witnessed rummaging through a trash can back to her home on Indiana Avenue for a warm meal. She quickly extended that invitation to anyone in need.
“She’d be turning over in her grave right now,” said David Bond, a Sister Jean’s employee. Bond said since he began working at Sister Jean's he started viewing those who came regularly as family.
"I don't say 'See you tomorrow,'" he said. "I ask 'You coming home tomorrow?' This is home."
Paige Vaccaro, of Linwood, started on online petition earlier this week to request the city allow Sister Jean's to continue operating at the St. Monica's location. Thursday morning, Vaccaro said she had more than 2,000 signatures. Like Bond, Vaccaro, who volunteers at Sister Jean's, said she views everyone involved as an extended family.
"This is just really unfortunate," she said Thursday. "It doesn't seem like (the city) has a plan."
This story is developing. Check back for details.
