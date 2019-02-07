ATLANTIC CITY — Volunteers and employees of Sister Jean’s Kitchen started early Thursday morning, scrubbing stainless steel stoves, sweeping up the beaten wooden floor and loading up a truck with food to move six blocks away from the only home the 28-year-old charity has ever known.
Sister Jean’s Kitchen, which provides meals to nearly 300 people a day Monday through Friday, served its last plate Wednesday.
City officials deemed the 168-year-old church which houses the charity unsafe and ordered the building to be vacated by Thursday.
Rev. John Scotland, executive director of the nonprofit which operates Sister Jean’s Kitchen, said the supplies were being moved to the former St. Monica’s Catholic Church, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, which the charity purchased in August 2017.
St. Monica’s was to be Sister Jean’s new home, but complications with funding and permits from the city have stalled those plans.
The future of program remains unknown. Officials from the state, city and the program met Wednesday to discuss potential solutions.
"There are plans to move forward with the discussions with the city administration and (with) the DCA looking over our shoulder," said Scotland, adding a promise was made to find a long-term home and to work out a temporary solution. "We have more meetings to do."
Sister Jean Webster, a casino chef, started the nonprofit in 1991 but her empathy for those less fortunate began long before that. Webster’s charity was the result of her inviting one man she witnessed rummaging through a trash can back to her home on Indiana Avenue for a warm meal. She quickly extended that invitation to anyone in need.
“She’d be turning over in her grave right now,” said a Sister Jean’s employee, who asked his name not be used.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.