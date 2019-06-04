It's primary election day and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Democratic and Republican nominations.
UPDATE: 5:57 p.m. - Primary election day is not without its drama, but there’s little in question as to who raises the most money - it’s the incumbents. New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission released a report last week that showed incumbents outraised challengers by $11.5 million to $898,888 - a 12-1 advantage.
“On average, 97 percent of Assembly incumbents have won reelection since 2001,’’ said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director. “One of the main reasons is their massive funding advantage.”
UPDATE: 3:47 p.m. - One of the most watched Assembly primary races is the 8th legislative district, where an incumbent Republican is running under a "Make America Great Again" slogan after his party dumped him. Incumbent Joe Howarth is seeking the Republican spot in the district that includes Burlington, Camden and Atlantic counties (Hammonton). According to an earlier Associated Press report, the state GOP accused Howarth of trying to switch parties before embracing President Donald Trump's agenda and adopting his slogan.
UPDATE: 2:18 p.m. While some polling centers have already reported low turnout in the morning hours, voters are noticing a high level of civic engagement overall. According to a recent Stockton University poll, 32% of the 852 adults surveyed reported being more civically engaged today than before the 2016 Presidential election. For some the pivotal election has continued to be a motivator.
Twenty four percent of those respondents who are more active today cited opposition to Trump and the Republican Party as motivating factors, while 5%t were motivated by support of Trump and the GOP. Another 26% cited unhappiness with the state of politics or a sense of civic duty in response to the open-ended question.
UPDATE: 12:47 p.m. If the past is an indicator, voter turnout for today’s primary will be light. Last June, only 13 percent of the state’s eligible voters voted. But the light turnout didn’t keep voters away from the polls in the general election, when 55 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
UPDATE: 11:48 a.m. Benoni Zebulun, 73, of Atlantic City, came out the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex in the third ward to vote for a “very dedicated” candidate who he called “Mr. Atlantic City.”
Even through primary voter turnout might be low, Zebulun said “for a person like him, I cast my vote.”
Stephen Caldwell, 66, of Atlantic City, said that “if you don’t vote, you can’t have a voice.” “It’s my right to come out and excercise my vote,” he said. “So I can have a say so.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ZM430viw1n— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. All 80 general assembly seats are up for grabs this year. In South Jersey, there’s also a special Senate election as 1st District Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak seeks to take over from Jeff Van Drew, who vacated the seat when he won the 2nd Congressional U.S. House of Representatives seat. Andrzejczak faces no primary challenge, but will face of with Republican Mike Testa Jr. in the November election.
UPDATE: 10:31 a.m. About 20 people came out to vote at the Boathouse in the fifth ward since polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials there.
UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. Polling officials at Zion Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township said it has been a low turn out, with only seven voters so far.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, was there and said he feels it's his duty to vote.
"It just seems (that) if it's not a major election, we don't get enough support, but I think its important for the township to get involved," he said.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, said that he feels it’s his duty to vote. “It just seems if it’s not a major election, we don’t get enough support, but I think it’s important for the township to get involved,” he said. “One vote makes a difference.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/9B7fynYqd1— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
