ATLANTIC CITY — The day Tuesday started so cloudy the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team couldn’t make its practice jump, but by noon it cleared for a trial run of the 16th annual Atlantic City Airshow.
“You won’t see but maybe one-third of what you will see tomorrow,” said Airshow Boss David Schultz, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania. He has coordinated aviation for every show since the beginning.
Planes are coming from all over the country, as far away as Louisiana, Schultz said, so most will only make the trip for the show itself. The trial run for the airshow was Tuesday; The full show begins 11 a.m. Wednesday over the resort’s beach.
The plane from Louisiana was a surprise act that will make a pass at a funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia before appearing here, Schultz said.
The always popular U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team drew cries of surprise and delight from spectators who had been waiting for the show to begin. They watched from the beach, Boardwalk and from the air conditioned comfort inside the Playground’s third-floor viewing room over the water near Boardwalk Hall.
Free Tuesday and on the beach Wednesday, the better viewing areas at the Playground will require a hefty entry fee for the actual show.
“We tried to extend our stay,” said Chris Gaudreau, of Toms River, Ocean County, as she sat with husband Glen in front of huge windows on the Playground’s third floor. They stayed at the Hard Rock Sunday and Monday nights, but it was sold out for Tuesday night, she said.
“I tried every hotel. They were all sold out,” she said. So the Gaudreaus planned to return home late Tuesday.
Airshow veteran spectators Bill and Diane Bowler of Washington Township, Gloucester County, were staying at Bally’s and had lots of advice for first-time viewers.
“Stay in the hub,” said Diane, referring to the center of the show where the parachutists and stunts are most visible. She said the hub runs from the area around Boardwalk Hall to Bally’s.
“But if you have been here before, you can see all the planes from as far down as Tallahassee Avenue in Ventnor,” Diane said. “I’ve watched from there before.”
They were in town Tuesday with son-in-law Drew Darrow, of Mantua in Gloucester County; granddaughter Josephine “Josie” Darrow, 7 months; and daughter Janae Bowler, of Washington Township.
Darrow works at the 177th Fighter Wing at Atlantic City International Airport and has to work Wednesday, he said. So this year he’ll see only the practice.
Deslie Alexander, of Brooklyn, New York, was sitting at the water’s edge with teenage daughter Raven Smith and younger son Marli Smith.
They got here Sunday and had to leave Tuesday night, she said, but were happy to see much of the air show.
St. Joe’s Council 10220 of the Knights of Columbus were selling souvenirs for the Thunderbirds at a Boardwalk booth.
“We help them, they help us,” said Rich Gisondi, of Egg Harbor Township, a KOC volunteer along with Jim Norman of Somers Point.
Another KOC member, Joseph Jacobs, of Hammonton, was giving out small American flags to kids and taking donations for the group along the Boardwalk with granddaughter Briana Candela, 5, of Hammonton.
The Knights’ advice? If you want souvenirs, come on practice day or early Wednesday morning. The rest of the show day the crowds at all the booths will be immense.
Schultz said he’s expecting Wednesday morning to be cloudy again, but that it will clear by noon.
He said if the Golden Knights can’t jump Wednesday morning, they will do their part of the show later in the day.
