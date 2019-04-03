ATLANTIC CITY — Twenty-two people have submitted petitions to run for six open seats on City Council in 2019.
Each of the city's six ward Council seats are up for election this year, all for four-year terms.
Five of the six incumbents are running for re-election with the exception of 4th Ward Councilman William "Speedy" Marsh.
City Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Marty Small Sr. is the only candidate who is running unopposed in either the June 4 primary election or the Nov. 5 general election.
Here is the full list of individuals who submitted petitions prior to the April 1 deadline:
FIRST WARD
Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, Democrat (Incumbent)
Robert L. Johnson, Democrat
Matthew McGrath, Republican
SECOND WARD
Marty Small Sr., Democrat (Incumbent)
THIRD WARD
Kaleem Shabazz, Democrat (Incumbent)
Torres W. Mayfield Sr., Democrat
FOURTH WARD
Rizwan Malik, Democrat
Abusaeed "Saeed" Asduha, Democrat
Md Hossain Morshed, Democrat
Surajit "Milton" Chowdhury, Democrat
Constance "Mandy" Days-Chapman, Democrat
Ronald V. Baliey, Republican
Sean Reardon, Republican
Fred Granese, Republican
FIFTH WARD
Chuen "Jimmy" Cheng, Democrat (Incumbent)
Muhammad "Anjum" Zia, Democrat
Anjum Malik, Democrat
John F. Geraghty Jr., Republican
Sharon Zappia, Republican
SIXTH WARD
John C. Exadaktilos, Democrat
Mohammed Suhel Ahmed, Democrat
Jesse O. Kurtz, Republican (Incumbent)
