An Atlantic County woman accused of killing her mother and grandmother in a Ventnor high-rise and fleeing to New York City will be extradited to New Jersey on Aug. 2, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Wednesday.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, is being held in the Rose M. Singer Center, the women’s facility on New York’s Rikers Island. She has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon — a nightstick — for an unlawful purpose and robbery, according to Tyner.
At 10:35 a.m. July 8, Elaine Rosen, 87, and Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at in their home at the Vassar Square Condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor.
Tyner said the cause of death for both women was multiple blunt-impact injuries, and authorities ruled the deaths homicides.
An investigation by the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and Ventnor police found Barbera took a bus to New York after committing the murders, officials said. She was identified July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority by New York City police officers and later confessed to the killings, according to reports.
A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney previously said Barbera was scheduled to appear in New York State Criminal Court on Aug. 8 for an extradition-related hearing.
