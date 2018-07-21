More than a week after she was arrested, a Galloway Township woman accused of deceiving a couple from Egg Harbor Township into caring for her during a fictional illness has posted a mea culpa on Facebook.

Kiley White, 26, shared a lengthy social media post Friday in which she attempted to explain why she led Linda and Steve Evans to believe she had cancer.

"My lies were to desperately hang onto a rope with blistering hands, willing to do anything to keep this family I thought I had," White wrote Friday. "Looking back, maybe they would have loved me without all that nonsense. Just me. Just Kiley from Pittsburgh with a crappy past. I’ll never know that now, but will probably wonder about it for all the rest of my days."

When contacted by The Press on Saturday and asked why she decided to write the post, White initially declined to comment before relenting.

"I realize that I've done wrong — a whole lot of it. And it's tough even looking at myself in the mirror," she said. "But I cannot change the past. I just can't. I can't go back in time and undo what has already been done. All I can do is acknowledge it, repent and try my absolute best to get help. So that's what I am doing."

The Evanses could not immediately be reached for comment.

For five weeks beginning in early June, the Evanses believed White was battling brain, kidney, liver and bone cancer. The couple cared for White and allowed her to live in their home, buying her food, being awakened in the middle of the night by her cries and moans and cleaning her sheets when she vomited in bed, according to the Evanses. After a relative became suspicious, an internet search turned up reports of a woman in Pittsburgh who faked a terminal illness. The Pittsburgh woman was White.

Egg Harbor Township police arrested White on July 12 and charged her with theft by deception and harassment. The Evanses also extended a restraining order against White last week.

After an initial court appearance Thursday, White is due back in court in August.

White said she has received threats, been harassed and even assaulted since her arrest. She also said she lost her job and was evicted from her apartment.

Asked whether she consulted legal counsel before posting on social media, White responded, "There is no denying what I have done. There is proof of it all over the place. It's not as if I was planning to not stand up and admit the wrongdoings. So that is what that post does."

During an interview with The Press on Thursday, Steve Evans said, "We don’t want to give her the power over who we are, that she would be able to change who we are because of what she did, and we’ll fight against that with every fiber inside of us."

White said she is receiving mental health treatment and working on finding a place to live.

"I am sorry to everyone I have hurt in this process," White wrote on Facebook. "I am sorry that your lives were turned upside down, your reputations ruined and your hearts played with. I am more sorry than you will ever, ever know. I pray one day you are able to forgive me, though I'm not sure I would have that strength if roles were reversed. I don't blame you for the actions you have taken to expose me, put me down or shame me."