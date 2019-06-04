It's primary election day and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Democratic and Republican nominations.
UPDATE: 8:43 p.m. - A lesson is following directions: A total of 3,690 mail-in ballots came in for Atlantic County (about a third of which were from Atlantic City) by close of polls. Of those, 3,525 were properly filled out and counted by Board of Elections, according to Chairperson Lynn Caterson. The remainder were not counted because of mistakes, such as missing signatures, and 64 people who were unaffiliated with a party and were sent both Democrat and Republican ballots – with instructions to fill out and return only one party’s ballot – filled out and returned both so could not be counted.
UPDATE: 8:32 p.m. - Write-in candidate Kris Surran defeated William Collins and Rose E. Turner in the Corbin City Republican Council Primary. Surran received 58 votes, while Turner received 23, and Collins garnered 10 votes. Surran will face Adele Dougherty in the general election for the seat on council.
UPDATE: 8:23 p.m. - Voter turnout during primaries is traditionally light, but in one district in the 3rd Ward in Atlantic City only four people voted today.
UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. - After the mail-ins received by close of the polls Tuesday were counted, it appeared Atlantic City’s primary contests were decided by landslides.
Democrats: 1st ward Randolph 163 - Johnson 16; 2nd no contest Marty Small; 3rd Shabazz 217 – Mayfield 7; 4th Morshed 304 – Chowdhury 25 - three others less than 10; 5th Cheng 31 – Zia 10 – Malik 4; 6th Ahmed 255, Exadaktilos 29.
Republicans: 4th ward Reardon 7 – Bailey 2 – Granese 1.
UPDATE: 8:00 p.m. - Polls are closed.
UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. - If the past is any indication, voter turnout for today’s primary will be light. Last June, only 13 percent of the state’s eligible voters voted. But the light turnout didn’t keep voters away from the polls in the general election, when 55 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
Apathy seems to be the overwhelming sentiment from residents in Atlantic City about today's election. Lots of people unaware there was an election at all. Low voter turnout at a handful of polling locations.— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 4, 2019
UPDATE: 5:57 p.m. - Primary election day is not without its drama, but there’s little in question as to who raises the most money - it’s the incumbents. New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission released a report last week that showed incumbents outraised challengers by $11.5 million to $898,888 - a 12-1 advantage.
“On average, 97 percent of Assembly incumbents have won reelection since 2001,’’ said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director. “One of the main reasons is their massive funding advantage.”
UPDATE: 3:47 p.m. - One of the most watched Assembly primary races is the 8th legislative district, where an incumbent Republican is running under a "Make America Great Again" slogan after his party dumped him. Incumbent Joe Howarth is seeking the Republican spot in the district that includes Burlington, Camden and Atlantic counties (Hammonton). According to an earlier Associated Press report, the state GOP accused Howarth of trying to switch parties before embracing President Donald Trump's agenda and adopting his slogan.
UPDATE: 2:18 p.m. While some polling centers have already reported low turnout in the morning hours, voters are noticing a high level of civic engagement overall. According to a recent Stockton University poll, 32% of the 852 adults surveyed reported being more civically engaged today than before the 2016 Presidential election. For some the pivotal election has continued to be a motivator.
Twenty four percent of those respondents who are more active today cited opposition to Trump and the Republican Party as motivating factors, while 5%t were motivated by support of Trump and the GOP. Another 26% cited unhappiness with the state of politics or a sense of civic duty in response to the open-ended question.
UPDATE: 12:47 p.m. If the past is an indicator, voter turnout for today’s primary will be light. Last June, only 13 percent of the state’s eligible voters voted. But the light turnout didn’t keep voters away from the polls in the general election, when 55 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
UPDATE: 11:48 a.m. Benoni Zebulun, 73, of Atlantic City, came out the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex in the third ward to vote for a “very dedicated” candidate who he called “Mr. Atlantic City.”
Even through primary voter turnout might be low, Zebulun said “for a person like him, I cast my vote.”
Stephen Caldwell, 66, of Atlantic City, said that “if you don’t vote, you can’t have a voice.” “It’s my right to come out and excercise my vote,” he said. “So I can have a say so.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ZM430viw1n— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. All 80 general assembly seats are up for grabs this year. In South Jersey, there’s also a special Senate election as 1st District Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak seeks to take over from Jeff Van Drew, who vacated the seat when he won the 2nd Congressional U.S. House of Representatives seat. Andrzejczak faces no primary challenge, but will face of with Republican Mike Testa Jr. in the November election.
UPDATE: 10:31 a.m. About 20 people came out to vote at the Boathouse in the fifth ward since polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials there.
UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. Polling officials at Zion Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township said it has been a low turn out, with only seven voters so far.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, was there and said he feels it's his duty to vote.
"It just seems (that) if it's not a major election, we don't get enough support, but I think its important for the township to get involved," he said.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, said that he feels it’s his duty to vote. “It just seems if it’s not a major election, we don’t get enough support, but I think it’s important for the township to get involved,” he said. “One vote makes a difference.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/9B7fynYqd1— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
