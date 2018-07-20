OCEAN CITY — A seven-year-old boy is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
According to police, Heide Moyer-Chwal, 55, of Pipersville, Pa., was traveling westbound on 18th Street around 9 a.m. While attempting to make a left turn ob Bay Avenue southbound, the vehicle struck the boy who was walking eastbound in the crosswalk.
The juvenile sustained unspecified injuries and was flown to Cooper Medical Center.
Moyer-Chwal was not injured, according to polie, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ocean City Police Traffic Safety Unit.
