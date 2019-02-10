An Atlantic City youth football coach was shot and killed on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Demond Tally, 45, was found shot on Presbyterian Avenue at 5:13 a.m. on Sunday after police responded to gunshots detected by ShotSpotter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Tally was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.
Tally coached the Atlantic City Dolphins junior football team. He also was the father of 21-year-old Demond Cottman, who was fatally shot in a Hamilton Mall parking lot in 2016. No arrests were made in that Hamilton Township shooting.
Neighbor Matthew Evans, who lives in an apartment across Presbyterian Avenue, said a round of gunshots woke him up early Sunday morning. In the afternoon, the street remained cordoned off with yellow police tape.
“I thought it was fireworks,” he said. “It was about 10 or 11 shots.”
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit is leading an investigation into the Sunday shooting. No further information on any potential suspect was provided.
