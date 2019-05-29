Lightning Night Avalon

Zeke Orzech snapped a photo of cloud to ground lightning in Avalon on Tuesday, May 28. A severely warned storm moved through Cape May County during the evening.

 Zeke Orzech Avalon, NJ

A tornado watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center as a line of storms threaten to rumble through Wednesday evening. 

The watch, in effect through 8 p.m. is in effect for Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties. 

Hail will be the main threat with this system. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Wind damage and a waterspout were reported in Cumberland County on Tuesday evening. Small, under 1 inch in diameter hail, was reported in Ocean and Cape May counties. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

