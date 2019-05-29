A tornado watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center as a line of storms threaten to rumble through Wednesday evening.
The watch, in effect through 8 p.m. is in effect for Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties.
Hail will be the main threat with this system. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.
Wind damage and a waterspout were reported in Cumberland County on Tuesday evening. Small, under 1 inch in diameter hail, was reported in Ocean and Cape May counties.
A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as a…
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
