Hit or miss thunderstorms will fire up between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. South Jersey may see damaging winds, large hail and additional roadway flooding.
The National Weather Service has issues a Tornado Watch has been issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren Counties until 10 p.m. tonight.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
Due to the early timing of the morning storms, there should be ample time to allow the atmosphere to recharge itself for storms later in the day, enhancing the severe weather risk.
