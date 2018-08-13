A cluster of showers and thunderstorms that has remained nearly stationary over Ocean County Monday morning has prompted the county go under a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service.
Rain gauges has topped as high as 1.75 inches in the past three overs over interior Ocean County. Radar estimated rainfall, a good gauge for what is happening between the rain gauges themselves, has shown that 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen over the county. The highest totals have been on the Mainland east of the Parkway.
Roadway flooding will threaten in the county through the morning. The barrier islands and poor drainage areas are the places of highest focus. If you see flood waters, remember to turn around, don't drown. Local streams and creeks can rise above their banks, too.
The warning also covers Burlington and Monmouth counties. Drier weather will move into the area around 10 a.m. Then, scattered showers/storms pop-up over the region after 1 p.m. The risk of roadway flooding will be renewed into the afternoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.