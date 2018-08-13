032218_nws_storm (2)
Roadways began to flood Wednesday afternoon, as the fourth nor'easter of the year hits South Jersey. (March 21, 2018)

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms that has remained nearly stationary over Ocean County Monday morning has prompted the county go under a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service. 

Rain gauges has topped as high as 1.75 inches in the past three overs over interior Ocean County. Radar estimated rainfall, a good gauge for what is happening between the rain gauges themselves, has shown that 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen over the county. The highest totals have been on the Mainland east of the Parkway.

1-Hr Rainfall Rates

1 hour rainfall rates are over 1.50 inches per hour in the area colored yellow, orange or red as of 8:30 a.m. Image is via WeatherTap. 
Rainfall Totals

These are the rain gauge rainfall totals between 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for Ocean County until 12 p.m. Image via NOAA.

Roadway flooding will threaten in the county through the morning. The barrier islands and poor drainage areas are the places of highest focus. If you see flood waters, remember to turn around, don't drown. Local streams and creeks can rise above their banks, too. 

The warning also covers Burlington and Monmouth counties. Drier weather will move into the area around 10 a.m. Then, scattered showers/storms pop-up over the region after 1 p.m. The risk of roadway flooding will be renewed into the afternoon. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

