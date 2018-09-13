Heavy rain on Wednesday was enough to rise the Maurice River above it's bank, putting parts of Cumberland County in a flood warning until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The river gauge on the Maurice River at Norma, on the Cumberland/Salem county border near Vineland, has been in minor flood stage since Wednesday evening. This is due to runoff from a train of heavy rain that sat over the region on Wednesday. Widespread flooding is not expected. However, several riverfront homes near Vineland will take on water. The flood warning is also in effect for parts of Salem County.
The river appears to have crested at 4.09 feet at the gauge. The river levels will slowly drop below flood stage into the morning.
Rainfall coverage will be very sparse on Thursday, so no additional flooding is likely.
