The Tour de Shore charity bike ride returns to Atlantic City this Sunday.
The 65-mile bike ride begins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a second starting point in Berlin, New Jersey and ends in Atlantic City at the Sheraton Hotel.
Riders will begin at 7 a.m. at both 6th and Race Streets in Philadelphia and the FOP Lodge Berlin.
Atlantic City Police reminded drivers to use caution while driving on Sunday as riders enter Atlantic City from Rt. 30. The Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia will also be temporarily closed Sunday.
Riders will pass through Hammonton, Egg Harbor City and Galloway before reaching Atlantic City.
All riders must be off the roads and in Atlantic City by 1:30 p.m. Riders still on the roads at that time will be picked up by a support vehicle and taken to Atlantic City.
Riders will be greeted by family and friends once they reach the resort. An after party will feature raffle prizes, according to the Tour de Shore website.
Proceeds from the event go towards the Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation, which supports local children’s charities and the families of the fallen responders of Philadelphia and South Jersey, according to the website.
For a full turn-by-turn map for the riders, head to the Tour de Shore website.
