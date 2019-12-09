HAMMONTON — Since last month, Bellevue Avenue has resembled a small town in a quaint Christmas movie.
Garland is strung above storefronts and snowflake lights adorn streetlight poles near the giant evergreen tree at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bellevue.
A short distance away, by the train station, garland is snaked around the gazebo, and big red bows are placed throughout.
Coordinating the town’s Christmas decorations is only a small part of Cassie Iacovelli’s responsibilities as executive director of Main Street Hammonton, but one she takes pride in.
It’s easier now with successful businesses doing their own decorating. It wasn’t that way when empty storefronts dominated the main thoroughfare.
“When we had a lot of empty stores. ... I would call the landlord and say, ‘Can I have the key?’ and we would decorate.’ And we did the best we could,” she said. “We always tried to make the town look nice.”
There’s a resident like Iacovelli in most towns, someone so hands-on with their community they could double as an ambassador to outsiders.
And around the holidays, when the task of decking the town in festive lights and decorations tends to fall on their shoulders, they are seemingly everywhere at once. It’s a role that, beyond getting neighbors in the Christmas spirit, can drive customers to local shops and restaurants on blustery winter weekends.
That’s how Iacovelli sees it anyway, and she has 12 years of experience to back it up.
Her and three volunteers had the town decorated early this year — they were finished by Nov. 9 — to get ahead of “Downtown Open House,” a promotion to kick-start commerce.
“We really wanted the downtown to be really looking kind of festive,” she said. “Literally days before we had taken all the corn stalks and all of that down, and we put the snowflakes up.”
Committeeman and former mayor John Kurtz fills a similar role in Hamilton Township. He lives above his Mays Landing flower shop, County Seat Florist, and his front window looks out onto War Memorial Park. He helps decorate it, and he’s often the first to see if one of their installations needs to be tended to, he said.
The decorating process takes place over a month, he said. Evergreens can be strung with lights at any time, but the volunteers need to wait for the other trees to shed their leaves. The township, in conjunction with the Mays Landing Merchants Association, places fake gift boxes and figurines in the park and orchestrates the lighting of a Christmas tree. The tree is on a timer that lights it up for two hours in the morning for commuters and then from sundown until around midnight, he said.
“It’s all done now, and we had the tree lighting the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Kurtz said. “It was overwhelming this year, the crowd. It was just overwhelming. One of the best crowds we ever had. And Santa’s line was all the way down the street.”
At night, Kurtz sees cars stopping to admire the luminescent park.
“It’s very, very pretty,” he said.
Its purpose is more than something to look at, though. Kurtz called himself a “community-minded person” and said communal decorations let neighbors know their officials are invested in them.
“Community spirit’s a big deal. And it’s nice for the community to know that the township steps up to do this on behalf of the residents for a holiday,” Kurtz said. “And I’m really pleased that we’ve done this for so many years and are gonna continue doing it.”
When it is decorated for the holidays, Cape May’s streets lined with old Victorian homes have been compared to a Dickens village, said Doreen Tally, executive director of the Cape May Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber encourages residents to participate with a holiday contest, done along with the city and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities, called Light Up Cape May, which encourages residents and business owners to decorate their buildings, signs, windows and doors.
It kicks off in the beginning of November, and runs until the first weekend of December, after which prizes are given out for multiple categories, like Best Residential and Best Business display.
Town decorations are usually up around Thanksgiving, she said. In concert with residential and business decoration displays, the lights can work to woo off-season tourists to Cape May, Tally said. A recent magazine advertisement seeks to highlight the town as an unlikely holiday destination.
“It encourages people to come in the winter months,” Tally said. “We have a tagline, it’s like, ‘Get warm and cozy, escape to the Jersey Cape.’ ... We’re more than a summer destination.”
