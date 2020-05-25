Memorial Day services took on a new look this year in South Jersey as the state remains under a stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the message remained the same.
“Today we come together to remember. We meet once again on this hallowed ground in a very different way than we are accustomed to,” Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said during the town’s virtual Memorial Day service Monday, posted on Facebook Live. "We gather together, if not physically, then within our souls, to honor the fallen and the sacrifices of so many so that we might live in freedom."
Several communities, including Middle, Sea Isle City and Avalon, canceled in-person Memorial Day services this year and instead opted for videos posted on city websites and through social media. Others organized “wave parades” as a way to honor those who served and died.
Middle Township's ceremony included the traditional playing of "Taps," patriotic songs, laying of a wreath, and speeches about sacrifices of the nation's soldiers. What it was missing was the usual crowd of residents coming to pay tribute.
"While we cannot hold large public ceremonies, we will still honor our veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect that they earned through their service and sacrifice," said Post Cmdr. Maureen Harden-Lozier, Cape May Court House American Legion Post 198.
In Egg Harbor Township, the 55-and-older community of Village Grande at Little Mill could not hold its annual Memorial Day luncheon inside the community center, so residents instead put together a car parade around the 300-home development.
“We wanted to let our veterans know that their service was and is greatly appreciated, and that they have not been forgotten,” said Marge Hasher, who has organized the Village Grande Memorial Day celebration for more than 15 years. “Virus or no virus, I couldn’t let Memorial Day pass without doing something to honor our veterans. This was our way of demonstrating that we remember them, that we care, and that we appreciate the sacrifices they have made for our country.”
Residents set up lawn chairs on the sidewalk and waited for the parade of decorated cars to pass by Monday afternoon. The parade also included Egg Harbor Township police vehicles and fire trucks.
“I was very impressed,” said resident Janice Boris. “It’s a good thing to see.”
A few doors down, Lynn Dowd waved an American flag as the cars drove by. She said she was especially remembering her father and father-in-law, both World War II veterans, that afternoon.
“They are gone, but I know they would appreciate this,” Dowd said.
George Del Rossi, a U.S. Army veteran, said the parade was wonderful, but urged others to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“Sometimes I think the people get the wrong idea between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Del Rossi said. “Memorial Day is for the ones who have given their lives.”
