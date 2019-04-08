CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With the acknowledgment that the May 22 completion date will be missed, it is now estimated that the Townsends Inlet Bridge will not be open before late summer, according to information released Monday by Diane F. Wieland, Cape May County's director of tourism.
The county in cooperation with the Cape May County Bridge Commission engaged a contractor to replace spans one through seven of the Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects from Avalon to Sea Isle City, Wieland said.
Although originally proposed to be a substructure repair project, additional pre-design inspection revealed a degree of deterioration and scour requiring a span replacement, Wieland said.
Finishing by the May 22 completion date left little margin for delays resulting from the overall complexity of the project, tidal events and the weather, Wieland said.
"Despite adding additional manpower and work shifts (at times 24 hours per day of construction activity), several construction challenges including those associated with demolition, underwater salvage operations and subsurface geo-technical complications have adversely affected the bridge's completion schedule," Wieland said.
The county and all involved in the Townsends Inlet project are working together to achieve the earliest opening date possible and will be able to better project the expected opening date in the next 30 days after key construction activities are completed, Wieland said.
