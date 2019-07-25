Townsends Inlet Bridge closed

Townsends Inlet Bridge connecting from Avalon to Sea Isle City will not be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend. April 4, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

SEA ISLE CITY — The final touch-ups are underway and the Townsends Inlet Bridge, closed since September for repairs, will be open for traffic around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information.

Traffic striping and cleanup still need to be completed.

No tolls will be collected until Monday, July 29. 

Initially set to be open to traffic before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge was pushed back in March with no clear return date as unforeseen conditions required remedial repairs.

In late May, it was announced the contractor was aiming for a July 30 reopening. To achieve that, the county allocated additional resources “to enable the contractor to advance work elements concurrently and to consolidate the work schedule,” according to a news release.

The work was first contracted out to Agate Construction of Dennis Township for $8.6 million.

