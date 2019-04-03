100718_nws_tibridge
On October 6th 2018, the Townsend Inlet bridge and its ongoing construction as seen from Sea Isle City and Avalon.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

SEA ISLE CITY — Repairs to the Townsends Inlet Bridge will not be complete before Memorial Day, as previously expected, according to a statement from the city.

The city was informed by the Cape May County Engineer's Office that unforeseen conditions requiring remedial work will slow down the scheduled reopening, the statement said. Cape May County freeholders awarded an $8.6 million contract last year to Agate Construction of Clermont, Dennis Township for the work.

A revised schedule is expected next week, and the bridge remains closed to vehicle, bicycle, and foot traffic.

Traffic along Ocean Drive will detour to Avalon Boulevard, and traffic going south along Landis Avenue will detour to Sea Isle Boulevard.

Ocean Drive will be closed north of Fourth Avenue on the south side of the bridge, and no traffic can drive north beyond that point.

Residents who live near the bridge will have full access to their homes.

