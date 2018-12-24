Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, NORAD Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Charles D. Luckey takes a call while volunteering at the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. Hundreds of volunteers will help answer the phones from children around the world calling for Santa when the program resumes on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, for the 63rd year. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command once again is undergoing the huge task to make sure that Santa Claus and the Reindeer safety and quickly gets around to all of the children in the world. Track where he is with us! 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

