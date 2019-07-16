State Police are on the scene of an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway Tuesday afternoon involving a car and a tractor trailer.
The accident was reported near milepost 4.3 headed east near the toll plaza, officials said.
According to 511nj.org, the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Traffic patterns have shifted for emergency workers, and the E-ZPass lane at the Pleasantville toll plaza has been closed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.