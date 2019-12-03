Traffic advisories have been issued for Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City, and a road closure has been announced for Wildwood.
On Dec. 3, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Philadelphia Avenue and Clarks Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township, weather permitting, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County spokeswoman.
Through Dec. 3, alternating lane closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Pomona Road between Route 30 and Barlow Boulevard in Galloway Township, weather permitting, Gilmore said.
From Dec. 4 through Dec. 6, a one-lane detour for northbound traffic will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Pomona Road, Galloway Township, weather permitting, Gilmore said.
Motorists should plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Through Dec. 6, a detour will be in place for county work from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue between the White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, weather permitting, Gilmore said.
Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police will be on site to assist.
Local resident and emergency vehicles will have access as necessary.
Through Dec. 6, an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect for beam guide rail work as part of a county milling and paving project from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Egg Harbor-Green Bank Road between Moss Mill Road and Clarks Landing Road in Egg Harbor City, weather permitting, Gilmore said.
In Wildwood, motorists are being advised that Rio Grande Avenue (C.R. 661) will be closed due to ongoing roadway construction between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 9 to 11, said Diane Wieland, Cape May County spokeswoman.
Currently, the county's roadway contractor, South State Inc., is installing drainage piping, concrete curbing, concrete sidewalks and the southeasterly bridge parapet as part of the ongoing Rio Avenue Gateway project.
During the course of these improvements, the contractor has been able to maintain traffic during construction activities, Wieland said.
However, the depth and complexity of drainage piping that is scheduled occur across the Rio Grande and Susquehanna avenues intersection will not allow for a safe and expedient installation of the piping if traffic is maintained, Wieland said.
Consequently, traffic will be prohibited from entering the construction zone during this nightime construction activity, Wieland said.
