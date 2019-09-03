Beginning Tuesday, traffic at several county roads will be detoured or shifted due to road work and construction.
A detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on Blue Anchor Road in Folsom between Eighth Avenue and Route 54. A lane shift will also be in effect for southbound traffic.
From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mill Road in Northfield between Philmar and Mazza drives will have an alternating lane traffic pattern. Overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Mill Road between Shore Road and Route 9 will be closed with traffic detoured for work by New Jersey American Water Company. Both road work projects will continue daily until Friday, weather permitting.
The county advises motorists to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.