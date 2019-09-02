Before hitting the road this Labor Day Monday, check out the latest traffic advisories and delays.
8:30 a.m.: On the Garden State Parkway northbound, estimated time from exit 38 Atlantic City to the Raritan Poll Plaza is one hour and 24 minutes. Estimated time from exit 4 Wildwood is one hour 55 minutes
Slight delays on the Atlantic City Westbound near exit 17, at Route 50. SigAlert.com has traffic slowed to 22 miles per hour.
7:00 a.m.: No major accidents or traffic delays on the major routes.
According to 511nj.org, on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound, the estimated time from exit 38 Atlantic City to the Garden State Parkway in Camden is 44 minutes and the estimated time from exit 4 in Wildwood to the Garden State Parkway in Camden is one hour and 18 minutes.
On the Garden State Parkway southbound, estimated time from the Raritan Toll Plaza to Atlantic City exit 38 is one hour and 22 minutes and to Wildwood exit 4 is one hour and 55 minutes.
Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.