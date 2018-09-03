Here are some traffic delays to avoid in South Jersey.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for more updates.
As of 11:40 a.m., there are delays on the Garden State Parkway northbound from Exit 11 - Crest Haven Rd to South of Exit 13 - CR 601/Avalon Blvd in Middle Twp with a two-mile delay, due to volume.
As of 11:21 a.m., there's an accident on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound East of Atlantic City Welcome Center in Pleasantville. The deceleration lane into Sunoco is closed.
As of 11:01 a.m., there are delays on NJ 49 westbound from West of CR 659/Railroad Av to CR 617/Woodbine Rd in Upper Twp delays due to volume.
As of 10:59 a.m., there are delays on NJ 50 northbound from CR 631/Tuckahoe Rd to NJ 49 in Upper Twp delays due to volume.
As of 10:58 a.m., there are delays on NJ 83 westbound approaching NJ 47 in Dennis Twp delays due to volume.
As of 10:15 a.m., there are delays on NJ 47 northbound from South of CR 657/Beaver Dam Rd in Middle Twp to CR 611/Tyler Rd in Dennis Twp delays due to volume.
Traffic updates provided by 511nj.org
